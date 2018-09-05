Tech

Germany denies backing down on tech giant taxes

|By:, SA News Editor

The German finance ministry denies reports it gave up on charging tech giants higher taxes.

The local newspaper Bild had reported the ministry abandoned tax hikes on digital companies because a “demonization” was seen as “not productive.” 

The ministry says there hasn’t been a decision yet and the “debate is still ongoing.”

The EU has proposed for firms like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to pay a 3% tax on their online service turnover, which would bring in an estimated $5.78B. Germany hasn’t been keen on that plan.  

