Blackstone threatens to drop bid for Australia's Investa Office Fund: Reuters

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) says rival Oxford Property Group's $2.4B takeover bid for Investa Office Fund, an Australian office landlord, isn't superior to its bid, further adding that it may drop its bid and demand a break-up fee if Oxford's offer is determined to be superior, Reuters reports.

Investa says it will review a $2.4B takeover offer from Canada's Oxford Properties Group and will adjourn a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, when shareholders were due to vote on the Blackstone offer..

Oxford's A$3.3B (US$2.4B) offer is just A$90M over Blackstone's bid. Blackstone says Oxford, the real estate investment arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS, doesn't have experience in Australia and hasn't secured funding for the deal.

