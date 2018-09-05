Vera Bradley announces new licensing agreement for bath collection

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) has entered into a licensing agreement with Sunham Home Fashions for a Bath Collection launching in fall 2019.

Stephanie Lawrence, Vera Bradley’s Vice President of Licensing said, “We look forward to working with Sunham to interpret our patterns and designs into a wonderful collection of bath products that will bring our signature fun and color into customers’ homes.”

The Vera Bradley Bath Collection will be sold on verabradley.com and in department and home specialty stores throughout the country.