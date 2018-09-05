Reuters: Albemarle may buy FMC’s lithium operations if IPO stumbles

Top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) could buy FMC Corp.'s (NYSE:FMC) lithium division if the smaller rival's IPO stumbles this fall, a senior executive told investors at an event in June, Reuters reports.

FMC said in February it would launch a $500M IPO in October of a stake in its lithium business to be named Livent Corp.; ALB's Eric Norris, who heads the company’s global lithium business, told investors at a private June dinner in Las Vegas that a successful Livent IPO would be good news for ALB by showing strong investor appetite in the sector.

“If the multiple is high, good for Albemarle, [but] if it is low, we can buy FMC” lithium operations, according to the report.