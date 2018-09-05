Bovie Medical updates FY 2018 financial outlook

Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEMKT:BVX) updates financial guidance for the twelve months ending December 31.

For the fiscal year 2018, the Company expects total revenue from continuing operations in the range of $15.2M to $15.6M, compared to previous guidance of $27.8M to $28.8M.

FY 2018 Advanced Energy revenue in the range of ~$11.8M to $12.2M, representing Y/Y growth of 55% to 60%.

OEM revenue of ~$3.4M, (+31% Y/Y).

GAAP Net loss from continuing operations in the range of $12.7M to $12.3M, compared to previous guidance of GAAP net income of ~$7.5M to $8M.

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in the range of $11.7M to $11.3M compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of ~$9M to $9.5M.

Net after tax proceeds from the sale of the Core business of ~$68M.

The Company’s prior fiscal year 2018 guidance ranges for total revenue, GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA were on an ‘as reported’ basis and included contributions from the Core segment.