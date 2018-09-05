Bovie Medical updates FY 2018 financial outlook

Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEMKT:BVX) updates financial guidance for the twelve months ending December 31.
For the fiscal year 2018, the Company expects total revenue from continuing operations in the range of $15.2M to $15.6M, compared to previous guidance of $27.8M to $28.8M.
FY 2018 Advanced Energy revenue in the range of ~$11.8M to $12.2M, representing Y/Y growth of 55% to 60%.
OEM revenue of ~$3.4M, (+31% Y/Y).
GAAP Net loss from continuing operations in the range of $12.7M to $12.3M, compared to previous guidance of GAAP net income of ~$7.5M to $8M.
Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in the range of $11.7M to $11.3M compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of ~$9M to $9.5M.
Net after tax proceeds from the sale of the Core business of ~$68M.
The Company’s prior fiscal year 2018 guidance ranges for total revenue, GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA were on an ‘as reported’ basis and included contributions from the Core segment.
Shares are down 7% premarket.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox