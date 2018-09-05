Sangamo's SB-913 shows positive effect in MPS II study; investors unmoved, shares down 11% premarket

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) slips 11% premarket on increased volume on the heels of updated data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CHAMPIONS, evaluating zinc finger nuclease gene editing candidate SB-913 in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II). The results were presented at SSIEM in Athens.

In Cohort 2, 16 weeks after dosing, mean reductions in total urinary GAGs, dermatan sulfate and heparan sulfate were 51%, 32% and 61%, respectively. All three molecules accumulate in the tissues of MPS II sufferers.

Principal investigator Dr. Joseph Meunzer says, "In the CHAMPIONS Study, the observed reduction across total GAGs, dermatan sulfate and heparan sulfate in Cohort 2 is encouraging. We hope to understand the clinical relevance of these changes by conducting a controlled withdrawal of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) in patients enrolled in the study soon. Withdrawal from weekly ERT infusions would be a very meaningful outcome for patients with MPS II."

On the safety front, no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

Dosing in Cohort 3 (5x the middle dose) is underway. The cumulative data across all three cohorts will be reviewed later this year. Longer-term data will be presented at the 2019 WORLDSymposium in Orlando.

Management will host a conference momentarily to discuss the results.

Update: Investors appear to be reacting to the low activity of the iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) enzyme (needed to break downt GAGs, dermatan sulfate and heparan sulfate). Plasma IDS activity was "below the level of quantification of the current assay" for the first 16 weeks post-dosing.