Randgold resumes production at Tongon mine

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) says its Tongon gold mine in Cote d'lvoire is now fully operational and has returned to production following the lockout imposed on workers after a strike that began in July.

Randgold expects the mine to achieve revised annual production guidance of 230K oz. of gold in 2018, "within the guidance given at the start of the year albeit towards the lower end of the range," CEO Mark Bristow says.

The company and employees say the previous discussions, aimed at finally ending the occasional industrial unrest at the mine, should be resumed.