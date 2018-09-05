Trovagene announces predictive clinical biomarker approach to identify AML patients most likely to respond to Onvansertib

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) announces that it has developed a method for predicting response to treatment by measuring the ability of Onvansertib, a 3rd generation, oral and highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1 ) inhibitor, to inhibit PLK1 in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Trovagene has filed a U.S. patent application with the USPTO to protect its method for evaluating responsiveness of a cancer to a Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor by determining the ability of the PLK1 inhibitor to inhibit phosphorylation of a unique target of PLK1 in cells of the cancer.