Centrica Business acquires Vista Solar

Centrica plc (OTCPK:CPYYY) has acquired Vista Solar for an undisclosed term and integrated into Centrica Business Solutions.

"Vista Solar's extensive experience in the California solar market will play an integral role in supporting our North American growth agenda," said Stephen Prince, Head of Centrica Business Solutions North America. "We believe Vista Solar's impressive track record in delivering commercial solar solutions, together with our existing technology and project capabilities – and trusted relationships with Direct Energy Business' 240,000 customers, will be a winning combination helping our customers succeed."