Bullard says Fed shouldn't raise rates now

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard tells Fox Business Network that the Fed should hold off on raising rates again, though he seemed to indicate a rate hike this month is very likely.

"“We’ve got a pretty good policy right now and we should stay where we are and see how the data come in,” according to a transcript of the interview.

Bullard, who isn't currently a voting member of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, acknowledges that the markets and his colleagues expect a rate hike at the next FOMC meeting Sept. 25-26.

“Markets are putting a very high probability on it. And if you talk to my colleagues, most of them seem to be putting a high probability as well,” he told the network.

10-year Treasury note yield -0.7 basis points to 2.891%; TLT -0.1% in premarket trading, TBT -0.3%

