Visium Technologies to acquire Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC.

Visium Technologies (OTCPK:VISM) has signed an agreement to acquire Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC and it will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary.

“This agreement represents the next stage in the evolution of Visium’s capabilities. We anticipate generating significant revenue in the near term from this transaction. TSSG has a material customer relationship with SGS North America and SGS-TUV in Germany that we will benefit from day one. In addition, Visium (MUTF:VIDIX) will be able to provide its customers with unique cybersecurity remediation capabilities and solutions,” said Jamie Holcombe, CEO of Visium Technologies, Inc.