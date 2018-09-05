NHS England to offer Novartis' CAR-T Kymriah

England's National Health Service (NHS) has added Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) to its approved drug list. The advisory group NICE has also signed off on its inclusion in the reformed NHS Cancer Drugs Fund which promotes earlier access to new treatments.

KYMRIAH's list price is £282,000. The discounted price to NHS is, as always, confidential. It was approved in Europe in late August for two types of blood cancer.

Last week, NICE gave a thumbs down to Gilead Sciences' CAR-T YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel) citing its high cost.

NVS is down 1% premarket on light volume.

