Perry Ellis International announces license agreement for Laundry by Shelli Segal

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) has entered into a license agreement for the Laundry by Shelli Segal brand with Thread Collective, Inc. granting rights to design and distribute Laundry by Shelli Segal sportswear product such as skirts, shirts, pants, sweaters and jackets for women in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“We look forward to a successful relationship with Thread Collective and offering contemporary sportswear to our loyal consumers who have come to expect high quality design and modern, feminine fashion from our Laundry by Shelli Segal brand,” commented Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International.