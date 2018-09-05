Pfizer receives Breakthrough Therapy designation for PF-06651600 for the treatment of patients with alopecia areata

The FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy designation to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) investigational oral Janus kinase 3 (JAK3) inhibitor PF-06651600 for the treatment of patients with alopecia areata, a chronic autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, or body.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Pfizer is also working with the EMA on the clinical development program for PF-06651600.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.