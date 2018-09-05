Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/05/2018)

PRQR +66% on positive interim results from Phase 1/2 clinical trial of QR-110 in LCA10 patients.
CRON +20% as Pot stocks perk up premarket.
NSU +17% on being acquired by Zijin Mining for $1.41B.
VCEL +16%.
VRA +14% on new licensing agreement for bath collection.
MNKD +12% on new diagnostic technology.
CYCC +11%.
FCSC +11% as FDA has granted fast track designation to FCX-013.
TLRY +10% as Pot stocks perk up premarket.
IGC +9% as data reports global blockchain market to reach $60B by 2024.
TSRO +9% on advancing Zejula in first-line lung cancer.
WATT +9% on certification in 100 countries.
SBOT +7%.
NEPT +7%.
CGC +6% as Pot stocks perk up premarket.
