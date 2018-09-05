Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/05/2018)

PRQR +66% on positive interim results from Phase 1/2 clinical trial of QR-110 in LCA10 patients.

CRON +20% as Pot stocks perk up premarket.

NSU +17% on being acquired by Zijin Mining for $1.41B.

VCEL +16% .

VRA +14% on new licensing agreement for bath collection.

COUP +13% on Q2 result.

MNKD +12% on new diagnostic technology.

CYCC +11% .

FCSC +11% as FDA has granted fast track designation to FCX-013.

TLRY +10% as Pot stocks perk up premarket.

IGC +9% as data reports global blockchain market to reach $60B by 2024.

TSRO +9% on advancing Zejula in first-line lung cancer.

WATT +9% on certification in 100 countries.

SBOT +7% .

NEPT +7% .