Saudi Arabia shares suffer worst decline in two years

The Tadawul All Share Index was down as much as 5% during the session, before closing with a loss of 3.1% . Banks shares were hardest hit.

There's no particular news out of The Kingdom today, but oil is lower by more than 1% , and the general malaise in emerging markets continues thanks to a Fed rate hike cycle that shows no sign of ending. Yesterday's ISM manufacturing data was the strongest in more than 14 years. Friday brings the employment report for August. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is lower by 1.3% premarket. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is down 0.8% .

ETFs: GULF, QAT, KSA, UAE