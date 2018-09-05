Ra Pharma completes End-of-Phase 2 interactions with FDA and design of Phase 3 PNH program

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) completes End-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA for its global Phase 3 program of RA101495 SC for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Based on feedback provided by FDA, Ra Pharma plans to initiate a global, pivotal, single-arm Phase 3 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RA101495 SC in ~40 treatment-naïve PNH patients. The co-primary endpoints will be hemoglobin stabilization and reduction in lactate dehydrogenase levels from baseline.

Ra Pharma anticipates the data from the trials, if positive, will serve as the basis to support submission of a NDA for RA101495 SC for the treatment of PNH. Ra Pharma also plans to meet with the EMA in Q4.

In addition, Ra Pharma expects to initiate a supportive trial in ~40 transfusion-independent patients switching from eculizumab to RA101495 SC. The primary endpoint for this study will be maintenance of transfusion-independence after switching.