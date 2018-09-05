Facebook sues BlackBerry over mobile patents including messaging

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is squaring off against BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) with a claim of patent infringement.

BB is down 0.8% premarket; FB is down 0.8% .

The social-media giant is looking for unspecified damages tied to claims that BlackBerry has stolen voice messaging technology covered by patent, among six patents it says BlackBerry infringed upon.

It's a turnabout from a March suit that BlackBerry lodged against Facebook over mobile messaging in Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp Messenger and Instagram.

Other patents in the suit cover mobile delivery of graphics, video and audio, and one that centralizes tracking/analysis of GPS data.