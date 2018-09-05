Athenex announces positive recommendation by the DSMB and continues the Oraxol Phase III program

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) announces that the planned second interim analysis of the Oraxol 001 Phase III Clinical Trial in metastatic breast cancer has been conducted and reviewed by an independent Drug Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

The DSMB noted that more than 320 patients have already been recruited and recommended that Athenex continue this study and complete the recruitment of patients.

The Oraxol 001 Phase III Clinical Trial is a randomized controlled clinical trial comparing Oraxol monotherapy against intravenous (IV) paclitaxel monotherapy in patients with metastatic breast cancer. The study is designed to compare the safety and demonstrate the superiority of Oraxol over IV paclitaxel.