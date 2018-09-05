Manulife Financial series 13 preferred holders aren't entitled to convert

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) says the number of series 13 preferred shares voted to convert into series 14 preferred shares failed to meet the minimum 1M shares required for the conversion.

Only 140,179 of the 8M non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 13 voted to convert the shares.

After Sept. 19, 2018 holders of series 13 preferred are entitled to get fixed rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends on a quarterly basis, as and when declared by Manulife's board.

Series 13 dividend rate for five-year period starting Sept. 20, 2018 will be 4.41400% per annum or C$0.275875 per share per quarter.

