Fox invests $100M in Twitch rival Caffeine

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.1% , FOXA) has led a funding round for Caffeine, a Twitch-like "social broadcasting platform" focused on videogaming/esports, sports and entertainment, with a $100M investment.

That will also go into new joint venture Caffeine Studios, which will create exclusive content with the help of Fox's expertise in live events and programming.

It's the latest in a series of moves to pivot toward "New Fox," as the stakes will be part of the proposed company to remain after it sells its media assets to Disney. Yesterday Fox struck a four-year deal to add boxing broadcast rights.

Caffeine has also reached a content deal with Live Nation (LYV -0.5% ) to bring live music to its platform starting in Q4.