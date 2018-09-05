GE slides as UBS cuts price forecast, sees 'vicious cycle' in power business

General Electric (GE -2.4% ) opens lower after UBS analyst Steven Winoker cuts his stock price target to $13 from $16 and keeps a Neutral rating, citing pricing pressures and share losses in the key power market.

"Power market improvement is needed to make a meaningful impact on earnings, but we see signs the market is deteriorating," Winoker says. "While cost-out remains a primary focus for the business, the end markets are far from cooperative with regard to pricing, demand and competition - and if anything require even more aggressive cost reductions, forcing GE into a vicious cycle."

Winoker notes GE Power's Q2 power business orders and sales fell 26% and 18% respectively, and GE had a 47% share of the global large gas turbine business during 1997-2017 vs. only 11% this year.

"GE Power has not yet found a bottom in our view due to a continued deceleration in the gas power equipment and services market," according to Winoker. "We believe GE continues to face challenges related to Power, tax, Capital, litigation, portfolio and cash headwinds/uncertainty."