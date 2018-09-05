Defiance ETFs launches Quantum computing ETF

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM N/A ) is designed to invest in technologies that are exponentially increasing computing speeds and enable solving increasingly complicated problems.

While nearly every industry has the potential to benefit from the growth of this technology, key applications are being built in finance, cybersecurity, drug discovery, energy and autonomous vehicles, Defiance says.

The underlying index, the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index, is global and diversified with about 60 stocks across all market capitalizations. Current country allocations include the U.S., Japan, Korea, and China.

