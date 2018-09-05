Stocks start lower as skid continues

Stocks inch lower in the early going, as trade talks between the U.S. and Canada are set to resume today after an anticipated agreement came up short last week; Dow flat, S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.8% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% and France's CAC -1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.7% .

Most S&P sectors are starting on the downside, with energy -0.8% as WTI crude oil -0.5% at $69.48/bbl, and the top-weighted tech group ( -0.4% ) also is relatively weak; on the flip side, financials is the best performing sector at +0.5% .

Top executives from Facebook and Twitter will be defending their companies in front of Congress today, fielding questions on political censorship and foreign propaganda aimed at influencing U.S. elections.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield lower by a basis point to 2.89%.