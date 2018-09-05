Morgan Stanley: Apple video could hit $4.4B in 2025

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises the price target from $235 to $242.

Analyst Katy Huberty cites video growth opportunity next year as Apple invests $1B on original video content with 24 new projects and partnerships announced.

Huberty thinks video will add 200bps annually to Services revenue growth but will only be EBIT accretive in the long-term.

The analyst forecasts Apple’s video offering topping 50M paid subscribers by 2025 compared to the 124M current paid streaming subscribers at Netflix (NFLX -2.6% ). The growth rate implies video growing from a $500M business in CY19 to a $4.4B business.