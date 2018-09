CME Group average daily volume grows 18% M/M

CME Group CME -0.78% Q2 average daily volume reached 15.9M contracts (flat Y/Y), (+18% M/M).

Open interest at the end of August was 122M contracts.

Metals volume averaged 626,000 contracts/day, up 1% Y/Y; forex volume averaged 883K contracts/day, up 8% Y/Y; and agricultural volume averaged 1.4M contracts/day, up 3% Y/Y.

Equity index volume averaged 2.4M contracts/day, down 12% Y/Y; interest rate volume averaged 8.6M contracts/day, up 11% Y/Y.

Energy volume averaged 1.9M contracts/day, down 30% from year ago.

Options volume averaged 3.2M contracts/day, in line with a year ago.

