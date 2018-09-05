HD Supply down 2% post Q2 results, raises FY guidance

HD Supply (HDS -2% ) reported Q2 net sales growth of 18.5% Y/Y to $1.6B and organic growth of 10.1% Y/Y. Adjusted net income increased by 43.3% Y/Y to $182M.

Facilities Maintenance: Sales $820M (+6.6% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA $150M (+3.5% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA margin of 18.3% down by 56 bps .

Construction & Industrial: Sales $781M (+33.7% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA $96M (+52.4% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA margin of 12.3% up by 150 bps .

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 100 bps to 38.9%; Operating declined by 13 bps to 13.2% and Adj. EBITDA was flat at 15.4%.

Net sales for May, June and July of FY18 were $488M, $486M and $626M and preliminary August Sales were ~$513M representing an average daily sales growth of ~17.7% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $186M; and Company had a cash and cash equivalent of $228M as of July 29, 2018.

3Q18 Outlook: Net sales $1.56-1.61B; Adj. EBITDA $239-249M; Adj. EPS $0.95-1.

FY18 Outlook, raised: Nest sales: $5.9-6B, from $5.82-5.94B earlier; Adj. EBITDA $845-870M, from $832-862M earlier and Adj. EPS $3.22-3.35, from $3.11-3.27 earlier.

