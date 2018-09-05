Bank of Canada keeps rate at 1 1/2%

As expected, the Bank of Canada maintains its target for the overnight rate at 1 1/2%, citing higher than expected CPI inflation of 3% in July which it expects to recede to 2% early next year.

Recent global economic data continue to support the central bank's monetary policy projections and signal future rate increases.

"Recent data reinforce Governing Council’s assessment that higher interest rates will be warranted to achieve the inflation target," according to the Bank of Canada's statement. "We will continue to take a gradual approach, guided by incoming data. "

The central bank continues to watch the economy's reaction to higher interest rates ans is also "monitoring closely the course of Nafta negotiations and other trade policy developments."

