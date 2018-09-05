Halliburton -5% on earnings warning; BMO says buy oil servicers on weakness

Halliburton (HAL -4.8% ) plunges in early trading after CEO Jeff Miller said a slowdown in the Permian Basin and a slower than expected ramp-up in new Middle East contracts would knock $0.08-$0.10 off Q3 EPS.

BMO analyst Dan Boyd continues to see "no sense of urgency" to own the oil service sector but would use any material weakness to build longer-term positions, adding that HAL’s long-term outlook is improving even though the negative earnings revisions may continue to weigh on the shares.

Miller's comments suggest risk to Baker Hughes (BHGE -2.3% ) and Weatherford (WFT -4.5% ) but are similar to comments already expressed by Schlumberger (SLB -2.1% ), according to Boyd, who rates HAL at Outperform with a $54 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

