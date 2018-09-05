Caleres, Inc down 7.6% post Q2 results

Caleres, Inc. (CAL -7.6% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 4.4% Y/Y to $706.6M.

Famous Footwear total sales of $429.5M were up 6.1% Y/Y, while same-store-sales were up 2.6% Y/Y.

Brand Portfolio sales of $277.1M were up 1.9% Y/Y.

Gross profit was $293.1M, while gross margin was 41.5%.

SG&A expense of $258.8M represented 36.6% of sales, an improvement of 121 bps.

Adj. operating earnings were $34.8M and adj. operating margin was 4.9%.

Cash and equivalents were $102.9M, including the acquisition of Blowfish Malibu.

There were no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility

Inventory of $715.7M was down 0.9% Y/Y.

Capex of $12.1M were down 19.2% Y/Y.

2018 Outlook: Net sales of ~$2.8B; Famous Footwear same-store-sales up low-single digits; Brand Portfolio sales up low-single digits; Gross margin up ~5-10 bps; SG&A as a percent of revenue down ~5-10 bps; effective tax rate of 25%-26%; Adj. EPS of $2.40-2.50.

