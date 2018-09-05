Twitter -5% as Dorsey testifies to Senate panel

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey is testifying live before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and it's not going well for the stock.

Shares are down 5% now after a steady morning decline.

"We're identifying and challenging 8M to 10M suspicious accounts every week and we're thwarting over half million accounts from logging into Twitter every single day," Dorsey said in his opening remarks.

“We must ask the question: What is Twitter incentivizing people to do, or not do and why?” Dorsey says. “We’re here to contribute to a healthy public square, not to have the only one."

The company needs to question its fundamental incentives, many of which date to the start 12 years ago, he says; Twitter was "unprepared" for a relatively small number of bad-faith actors.