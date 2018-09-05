Calavo Growers down 5% on mixed Q3 results

Calavo Growers (CVGW -5.1% ) reports Q3 sales down ~2% Y/Y to $296.4M primarily due to decline in the Fresh products segment, partially offset by gains in Calavo Foods and RFG.

Sales by segment: Fresh products: $149.8M (-11.3%); Calavo Foods: $25.3M (+25.1%); RFG: $121.2M (+7.8%).

Gross margin improved ~300bps to 11.2%, with operating margin expands ~244bps to 6.5%.

Calavo invested an additional $3.5M into FreshRealm (its unconsolidated subsidiary) and committed up to $12M in new debt financing.

Previously: Calavo Growers misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (Sept. 5)