EOG Resources sells U.K. oil and gas assets to Tailwind Energy

Tailwind Energy, which is financially backed by energy trader Mercuria, says it purchased EOG Resources’ (EOG -1.2% ) U.K. offshore oil and gas field assets; financial terms are not disclosed, although Reuters says banking sources have said the assets could fetch more than $300M.

Tailwind says the deal includes 100% of the producing Conwy oilfield, a 25% non-operated interest in the Columbus gas development project and other minor asset interests in the North Sea.

Tailwind says its overall production will reach ~15K bbl/day once the deal, which requires regulatory approval, is completed.