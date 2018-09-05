Monroe Capital slips after starting notes offering; gets `A-' rating from Egan-Jones

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) falls 2.2% after it begins offering notes due 2023.

It will use some of the proceeds to repay debt under its revolving credit facility and plans to use the rest according to its investment objectives as well as for general corporate purposes.

As of Aug. 31, 2018, Monroe had $114.4M of debt outstanding under the credit facility.

The company also says it received an "A-" rating from Egan-Jones, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

