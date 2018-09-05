Amazon orders 20K Mercedes-Benz vans for delivery service

Continuing its challenge to players like UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX +0.3% ), Amazon (AMZN -1.7% ) says it's ordering 20K Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) vans.

Currently, Amazon relies on the above two players and the USPS for the vast bulk of its deliveries, but plans to become less reliant on that trio. This summer it began allowing a limited number of small operators to take part in deliveries, and this 20K van order suggests Amazon expects hundreds more to join.

Press release from Mercedes-Benz