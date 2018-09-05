BofA reiterates Facebook Buy on Instagram shopping promise

BofA Merrill Lynch is reiterating its Buy on Facebook (FB -1.1% ) in the wake of the report that Instagram is working on a stand-alone shopping app.

Building engagement with a new app will be tough, analyst Justin Post notes, but the initiative is low risk and high reward, with new routes for incremental premium ad inventory and long-term potential for direct transactions. Despite tempered guidance of late, Post is encouraged by ongoing work on Stories, e-commerce, video and messaging. (h/t Bloomberg)

He has a price target of $205; that implies more than 21% upside from today's price, which is depressed amid social-media share pressures while Sheryl Sandberg testifies before the Senate.