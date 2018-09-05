Shotspotter signs a multi-year agreement to extend gunshot detection coverage for Chicago

ShotSpotter (SSTI -5.1% ) signs a new, multi-year contract with the city of Chicago for active coverage areas spanning 12 police districts and total over 100 square miles

The contract value is $23M, for a minimum of three years with options to extend up to five years.

This contract represents a huge vote of confidence in ShotSpotter from the city of Chicago and we are proud to be a valued partner in helping them respond to gun violence across this great city,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. “It is also an important milestone for our business because we now have our two largest customers, Chicago and New York City, under contract through mid-2021.”