Chain store sales impress again

Chain store sales rose 6.5% during the latest weekly read by Johnson Redbook.

Chain store sales ended up increasing by over 5% during August in a very strong indication of Q3 strength.

The report is another positive data read for Target (TGT -0.5% ), Walmart (WMT +0.7% ) and Dollar General (DG +0.1% ).

Apparel store stocks aren't seeing much of a bounce off the report, although Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is up 5.3% after an earnings beat.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, FTXD, JHMC