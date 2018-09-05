Bayer says hit by 8,700 lawsuits over glyphosate, cuts 2018 profit outlook

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.4% ) says it faces 8,700 lawsuits related to Monsanto's glyphosate weedkiller products, compared with ~5,200 earlier this year, mostly from cancer patients who claims to have fallen ill after being exposed to one of the products.

Bayer says it now expects full-year core EPS of €5.70-€5.90, lower than consensus expectations and below 2017's €6.64/share, to account for the integration of Monsanto after previously targeting core EPS to stay flat, although the company expects the acquisition to raise its full-year sales, which it now targets at more than €39B, compared with its previous forecast of €35B.

"Despite overall reassuring results, the glyphosate litigation uncertainty will likely remain an overhang in the mid-term," according to Jefferies analysts.

