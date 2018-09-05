M&A buzz again in the packaged food sector

M&A is a burning topic again in the packaged food sector after Kraft Heinz (KHC +1.7% ) CEO Bernard Hees says he sees room for more consolidation in the industry.

Hees made the observation this morning at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Some of the usual suspects are moving on the day, including J.M. Smucker (SJM +2.9% ), Ingredion (INGR +2.4% ), Hostess Brands (TWNK +1.5% ), Kellogg (K +0.9% ), Flower Foods (FLO +1.1% ) and TreeHouse Foods (THS +1.2% ).

Even Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is up 1.51% on the day, despite Kraft seen by mnay analysts as an unlikely acquirer.

Some of the packaged food names are recapturing their M&A premium peeled off a bit last week when Warren Buffett warned on valuation in the sector.