Honeywell declares spin-off dividend of Garrett Shares

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) board has declared a pro rata dividend of Garrett Motion Inc. common stock to be made effective on Oct.1, 2018 (12.01 AM EDT), to Honeywell's shareowners of record as on Sept. 18, 2018 (5.00 PM EDT).

Honeywell shareowner of record will receive a distribution of 1 share of Garrett Motion Inc. common stock for every 10 shares of common stock, par value $1.00/share, of Honeywell, that it holds on the record date. The distribution is subject to certain conditions.

It is anticipated that when-issued trading on the NYSE in Garrett Motion Inc. common stock will begin on or about Monday, Sept. 17. On Monday, Oct. 1 Garrett common stock will begin regular-way trading on the NYSE under the symbol, "GTX."

