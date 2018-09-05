Indian Motorcycle starts to rev up in U.S.

Indian Motorcycle announces a redesigned Chieftain lineup as the brand continues its evolution that began in 2017.

"We want to expand our lineup with more aggressive style options, while still maintaining the availability of our more classic style options,” says Indian Motorcycle exec Reid Wilson.

The company says that in addition to the styling and design enhancements, the 2019 Chieftain lineup features new ride-enhancing technology for increased performance customization and rider comfort.

Pricing for the 2019 Chieftain begins at $21,999 in the U.S. and $26,999 in Canada, while the Chieftain Dark Horse starts at $25,999 in the U.S. and $32,499 in Canada.

Indian Motorcycles recently cracked a double-digit market share in the U.S. as it begins to put a little more pressure on Harley-Davidson (HOG +1.8% ).

Indian Motorcycle is owned by Polaris Industries (PII +3.2% ).

Source: Press Release