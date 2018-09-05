CN Rail to buy 60 more locomotives from GE

Canadian National Railway (CNI -2% ) says it will buy 60 additional locomotives from General Electric (GE -1.1% ) to meet growing demand for more shipment capacity; the company ordered 200 locomotives from GE last December.

“With strong demand across our business, we continue to invest for the long haul with these locomotives that further expand the reliability and size of our fleet,” CN Rail CEO J.J. Ruest says.

CN Rail and Canadian Pacific Railway have been investing in rail infrastructure to meet surging demand for transportation capacity from producers of grains and other commodities.