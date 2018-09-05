Indonesian rupiah breaches 15,000 per U.S. dollar then eases off

The Indonesian rupiah eases off of an exchange rate that reached 15,009 Rp per U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The slight strengthening occurs after Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo told lawmakers in Jakarta that the central bank will take preemptive measures to counter the currency's decline.

His comments reflect a return to stronger language, and suggest another rate hike may be coming, perhaps before the next scheduled policy decision on Sept. 27, Bloomberg reports.

Rupiah traded at 14,933 per dollar, +0.2% on Wednesday morning, ET.

The rupiah's fall follows Turkey's lira, the South African rand, the Argentine peso, and Brazil's real in slumping against the currencies of more developed economies. YTD, the rupiah has weakened almost 11% vs. the U.S. dollar, and is down 3.5% in the past week.

“Turkey and Argentina issues have forced us to formulate further scenarios and steps to stabilize the rupiah,” Warjiyo said. Possible measures include rate hikes and dual intervention he said.

Emerging market currency ETFs: CEW, AYT, PGD, JEM

Indonesia-related ETFs: EIDO, IDX, IF

