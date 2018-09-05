Duluth Holdings up 4% on Q2 results beat

Duluth Holdings (DLTH +4.1% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 28.3% Y/Y to $110.65M, the increase was driven by a 5.5% growth in direct net sales and a 74.4% growth in retail net sales.

Net sales in men’s business grew 25.9% Y/Y to $75.43M and in women’s business grew 37.4% Y/Y to $29.63M.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 50 bps to 56.2% and operating margin i mproved by 40 bps to 8.9%

Adj. EBITDA increased by 38.6% Y/Y to $13.11M and margin improved by 88 bps to 11.85%.

SG&A expenses increased by 26% Y/Y to $52.34M and rate declined by 86 bps to 47.3%.

FY18 Guidance, reaffirmed: Net sales $555-575M; Adj. EBITDA $51-54M; EPS $0.79 - 0.84; Tax rate: 26%; Capex $45-55M; New stores +15.

