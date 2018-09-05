Investors size up Eldorado-William Hill deal

Eldorado Resorts (ERI -0.5% ) is in the spotlight after striking an intriguing sports betting deal with U.K.-based William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY, OTCPK:WIMHY).

The arrangement sees Eldorado give exclusive market access for sports betting to William Hill in exchange for $50M worth of the bookmaker's stock. Union Gaming analyst John DeCree notes that the deal will include access to Eldorado's existing operations in Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Iowa, Mississippi, West Virginia, Bahamas, and St Kitts.

DeCree says the deal is immediately accretive to Eldorado shareholders and sees value ahead in the William Hill U.S. stake.

Union Gaming lifts its price target on Buy-rated Eldorado to $57 from $51.

William Hill closed up 5.4% in London trading.

