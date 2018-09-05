Goldcorp says projects advancing 'on time and on budget'

Goldcorp (GG -0.3% ) reports “significant progress” on key permitting and project milestones that are a part of its five-year 20/20/20 plan to increase gold production and gold reserves by 20% and decrease all-in sustaining costs per oz. by 20%.

GG has advanced projects “on time and on budget through the permitting and development process,” President and CEO David Garofalo says.

Among the highlights, GG says bulk sample extraction at Borden began in August, two months ahead of schedule, with operating permits expected in Q4.

GG also says construction at Peñasquito has been completed on the Pyrite Leach Project, with commissioning further accelerated to the current quarter, two quarters ahead of schedule, with first gold and commercial production expected in Q4.