U.S. Bank vice chairman retires, two units merge, new digital role created

U.S. Bank (USB +0.4% ) Vice Chairman John Elmore, who heads community banking & branch deliver, will retire from the company in March 2019.

As a result, Vice Chairman Tim Welsh will lead the combined operations of community banking & branch delivery and consumer banking sales & support, which will be called consumer & business banking.

U.S. Bank also is creating a chief digital officer role to focus on digital strategy across the entire company. A search is underway to fill the role, which will be a member of U.S. Bank's managing committee and will report directly to Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank.

