Bernstein boosts Vodafone on safer dividend

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has been upgraded to Outperform at Bernstein, "most crucially" based on the fact that "dividend cash cover is set to improve" amid the deal with Liberty Global.

That's a net positive despite the company taking hits from rivals in Southern Europe, the firm says. And in the face of antitrust remedies in Germany that might trim cash cost synergies, it's good that the business will shift toward the attractive market there. (h/t Bloomberg)

Bernstein has a 230-pence price target, implying 41% upside from today's price.

