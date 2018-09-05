American Software slides 10% post Q2 results

American Software (AMSWA -10.2% ) reports Q2 sales increase 2% Y/Y to $27.4M, however cost of sales is up 17% to $13.6M and operating expenses is $13.1M +13% Y/Y.

Sales by segment: License fees: $1.7M (-58%); Subscription fees: $3.2M (+96%); Professional services: $11.0M (+6%); Maintenance: $11.5M (+6%)

The company witnesses margin pressure with gross margin down 644bps to 50.2%, and operating margin was 2.2% down from 13.5%; adjusted EBITDA margin reduced from 20% to 10%.

